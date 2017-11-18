Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy MP-41 Masterpiece Dinoboy Images From Transformers Generations Book 2018


Via Weibo user*?????*we have a very interesting set of new images of*Takara Tomy MP-41 Masterpiece Imaged From The Transformers Generations Book 2018. The new images show us the prototype in a very nice group shot next to MP Optimus Primal and Cheetor and the Generations/Legends molds of Rattrap and Rhinox. We also get views of robot mode from several angles, the way how gimmicks work like the rotating eyes in dino mode, weapon storage and the expressive faces for the robot mode (which seems to confirm an articulated jaw) but more remarkable are the scans &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy MP-41 Masterpiece Dinoboy Images From Transformers Generations Book 2018 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 11:27 AM
DuG
Re: Takara Tomy MP-41 Masterpiece Dinoboy Images From Transformers Generations Book 2
Hahaha Dinoboy!

I think he’ll kill anyone that calls him that.
