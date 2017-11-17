TFW2005 friend and sponsor The Chosen Prime brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the full listing! Greetings from The Chosen Prime! We have a number of new arrivals and pre-orders available this week, presented below. Let us know if there’s a particular figure you’re looking for that isn’t listed here or on the website. Happy shopping!* LATEST PRE-ORDERS *** Mastermind Creations R-32 STRAY
Estimated Release » Continue Reading.
The post The Chosen Prime Newsletter for November 17, 2017
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...