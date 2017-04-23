Amazon has updated with three new listing for Transformers books due out in 2017.** Check the details below! Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook
From the pages of Transformers, G.I. Joe, Rom, M.A.S.K., Micronauts, Action Man, and Revolutionaries comes the ultimate guide to the heroic and villainous champions of Hasbro! The new post-Revolution universe’s biggest movers and shakers from Acroyear to Zarana are all here in detailed bios and astonishing art by today’s top talent! Plus, three back-up stories that expand upon the new lore of the shared universe; fantastic spreads of the bases of G.I. Joe, Optimus Prime, and the Micronauts; » Continue Reading.
The post Three New Transformers Books Listed on Amazon
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...