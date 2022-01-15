Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,715

Nicole Dubuc To Attend TFNation 2022



TFNation rolls out their first 2022 guest announcement: Emmy awarded writer Nicole Dubuc. Dubuc is behind most of our favourite cartoons and animated series, from Transformers: Prime and Rescue Bots, to Rescue Bots: Academy and Robots in Disguise (2015), but also The Spectacular Spider-Man, Kim Possible, My Little Pony and Young Justice! She is also currently working with Nickelodeon on the next Transformers animated series. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation



TFNation rolls out their first 2022 guest announcement: Emmy awarded writer Nicole Dubuc. Dubuc is behind most of our favourite cartoons and animated series, from Transformers: Prime and Rescue Bots, to Rescue Bots: Academy and Robots in Disguise (2015), but also The Spectacular Spider-Man, Kim Possible, My Little Pony and Young Justice! She is also currently working with Nickelodeon on the next Transformers animated series. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog for details about the convention's scheduled August 12-14 return to its Hilton Birmingham Metropole home, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

