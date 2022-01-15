Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Nicole Dubuc To Attend TFNation 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,715
Nicole Dubuc To Attend TFNation 2022


TFNation rolls out their first 2022 guest announcement: Emmy awarded writer Nicole Dubuc. Dubuc is behind most of our favourite cartoons and animated series, from Transformers: Prime and Rescue Bots, to Rescue Bots: Academy and Robots in Disguise (2015), but also The Spectacular Spider-Man, Kim Possible, My Little Pony and Young Justice! She is also currently working with Nickelodeon on the next Transformers animated series. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog for details about the convention’s scheduled August 12-14 return to its Hilton Birmingham Metropole home, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!

The post Nicole Dubuc To Attend TFNation 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transfomers Rotf/dotm Assorted
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure Maximal Cheetor New 2009 25th Anniversary
Transformers
Transformers Universe 25th Cyclonus & Nightstick NEW
Transformers
1983 New Super Abega Jetrobo PC-39 Bandai Toei Transformer Combining Figure Part
Transformers
G1 Transformers Starscream?s Missile Launcher X2
Transformers
G1 Transformers Kickback Complete With Instructions Tecspecs And Paperwork
Transformers
Transformers wst smallest Optimus Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.