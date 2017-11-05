Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Bumblebee Movie News Roundup: Halloween
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:44 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,136
The Bumblebee Movie News Roundup: Halloween


Welcome back to*our weekly*Transformers Universe: Bumblebee Movie*News Roundup.* News from*principal photography is getting quieter and quieter. The only word from the set came from Jason Drucker who went Halloween Trick-Or-Treating from one trailer to another. Pictured on some of the photos is*Ava Amundsen who acts as a Production Assistant for the movie. Ms.*Amundsen has previously worked on movies such as*Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, 22 Jump Street, The Bourne Legacy, Fantastic Four and the very recent War for the Planet of the Apes. Little Mr. Drucker also visited Hailee Steinfeld‘s trailer, but it seems as though she &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Bumblebee Movie News Roundup: Halloween appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Movie 1 TFTM '07 Movie Leader Class Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Hunt for the Deception HFTD Leader Class Starscream Loose Complete
Transformers
transformers clone 2 pack titan return cloudbreacker and wingspan M.I.B.
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Pincher 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Bludgeon 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Vroom 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Mega Pretenders ? Thunderwing 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:32 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.