Netflix War For Cybertron Nemesis Prime In-Hand Gallery
*we can share for you a great in-hand gallery of the new Netflix War For Cybertron Nemesis Prime. This figure is a special black redeco of the Siege Voyager Optimus Prime packed with the Earthrise Optimus’ trailer, a red Battle Master Slitherfang, Energon cubes, a blast effect, and all the weapons and Minicon Giza which were included with the Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime. A very nice pack indeed. The images give us a good look at the figure and all his extra accessories. To top it » Continue Reading.
