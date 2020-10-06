Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Netflix War For Cybertron Nemesis Prime In-Hand Gallery


Via the*TF-HK(??????????) and*TFND – Transformers Never Die*we can share for you a great in-hand gallery of the new Netflix War For Cybertron Nemesis Prime. This figure is a special black redeco of the Siege Voyager Optimus Prime packed with the Earthrise Optimus’ trailer, a red Battle Master Slitherfang, Energon cubes, a blast effect, and all the weapons and Minicon Giza which were included with the Power Of The Primes Nemesis Prime. A very nice pack indeed. The images give us a good look at the figure and all his extra accessories. To top it &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netflix War For Cybertron Nemesis Prime In-Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



protoform_ironhide
Re: Netflix War For Cybertron Nemesis Prime In-Hand Gallery
The Takara version actually looks better, but I can bear with the Hasbro version. Good they used the Siege Prime mold, I never got Siege Prime.
