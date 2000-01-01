Slustor Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2013 Location: Toronto Posts: 76

Advice questions for a first time seller HI Everyone.



I am going to be doing a massive collection purge and I was thinking of selling it on the forums. I have never done so before so I was wondering I could pass by some questions.

For reference, I am selling from Toronto, Canada and this is my first time selling on the forums. I have quite a large collection and I am looking into selling off the whole thing.



So here are my questions



Is there an easy way to calculate shipping costs without having to go to the post office and weigh the item? I would assume buyers come from all over the US and Canada and shipping is often a way items are transferred. It might be very time consuming going back and forth to the post office trying to get quotes.





Are there any techniques you have come across that you find useful for getting results? And to that, what are some donts on tricks that do not work very well.



When selling large sets of sub collections, how are the responses when trying to selling them as a group instead of individually. For example, instead of selling 10 Alternators, well them as a batch at a cheaper price instead of offering them individually?



Are there any other tips you all can offer for first time sellers?



The community here is great and thanks to those who respond ahead of time. Any feedback is greatly appriciated

Feedback: __________________Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=51072