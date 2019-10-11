|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 5 English Translation
*blog, we can share for you the*English translation of Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 5. We can finally read all Turtlers background story after his defeat in the hands of God Ginrai and how he was recruited by Halfshell offering him to use the Angolmois energy.*Then, the battle between Star Convoy and King Poseidon/Piranacon is coming in hot.*Overbite And Tentakil drones enter to the battle and the new Seacon drones show off their robot modes (the original Masterforce Seacons never transformed but Turtler/Snaptrap). We finally see King Poseidon/Piranacon formed » Continue Reading.
