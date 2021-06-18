|
Lootcrate Optimus Prime Figurine In-Hand Images
Courtesy of Nick Bernardo from the*Optimus Prime Collectors United Facebook group
*we have some in-hand images of the*Lootcrate Optimus Prime Figurine. This 5-inch Optimus Prime figure was part of the Lootcrate DX box announced in July
. This figurine is a highly stylized rendition of Optimus Prime with only 3 articulation points. A different design for sure, and quite a unique piece for any Optimus Prime focused collection. See the images after the break and then share your impression on the 2005 Boards!
The post Lootcrate Optimus Prime Figurine In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca