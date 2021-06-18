Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Lootcrate Optimus Prime Figurine In-Hand Images


Courtesy of Nick Bernardo from the*Optimus Prime Collectors United Facebook group*we have some in-hand images of the*Lootcrate Optimus Prime Figurine. This 5-inch Optimus Prime figure was part of the Lootcrate DX box announced in July. This figurine is a highly stylized rendition of Optimus Prime with only 3 articulation points. A different design for sure, and quite a unique piece for any Optimus Prime focused collection. See the images after the break and then share your impression on the 2005 Boards!

The post Lootcrate Optimus Prime Figurine In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



