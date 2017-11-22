Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
Power of the Primes Preorders


Get ready to lock in your preorders for the newest Generations Transformers line. U.S retailers have started listing preorders for the new Power of the Primes*line.* So far, you can preorder Prime Masters, Deluxes, Legends and Voyagers. Make sure you keep an eye out on your favorite retailers below as preorders continue to get added! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Captured Prey, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="http://www.agesthreeandup.com/">Ages Three &#38; &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Power of the Primes Preorders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
