Get ready to lock in your preorders for the newest Generations Transformers line. U.S retailers have started listing preorders for the new Power of the Primes*line.* So far, you can preorder Prime Masters, Deluxes, Legends and Voyagers. Make sure you keep an eye out on your favorite retailers below as preorders continue to get added! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Captured Prey
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
, <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="http://www.agesthreeandup.com/">Ages Three & » Continue Reading.
The post Power of the Primes Preorders
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...