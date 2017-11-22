The Takara Tomy Mall has updated their website
with official images of the just announced Street Fighter II vs Transformers TakaraTomy Mall Exclusive sets. As mentioned previously, these figures are due in May and feature Ryu vs Bison (using the Titans Return Octone and Blitzwing molds respectively) and a second set featuring Chun Li vs Ken (Generations Arcee and Titans Return Hot Rod respectivley). There are a lot of great, clear images here including some amazing shots of the characters doing their special moves. Check out the images after the jump!
