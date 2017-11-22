Hasbro Toy Shop
has updated their website with new stock images of the new Wave 1 Power of The Primes Prime Master figures. This assortment contains Cloudburst with Micronus Prime
, Skullgrin with Leige Maximo
and Metalhawk with Vector Prime
. As a sweet added bonus, all three of these items are in-stock at Hasbro Toy Shop as well! Go ahead and get the Black Friday shopping for yourself in a little early! Check out the images after the jump!
