Thanks for site sponsor TFSource, we have images of Unique Toys' latest entry in their Palm Collection Series: YM-03 Blue Cat and Naughty, which are legend scaled homage of Generations 1 Brainstorm and Mindwipe. As suggested by the name of the toy line, these are 3.5 inch tall transforming figures that fit in the palm of your hand. Except for their heads, they are fairly articulated figures with a working headmaster gimmick. Preorders are already available through some of our sponors below. Check out the full sets of images after the break.
