Transformers: Optimus Prime Issue 4 Retail Incentive Cover


Thanks for Previews World, we have a look at the Retail Incentive Cover for the latest issue of Transformers: Optimus Prime by artist Nelson Daniel, who also worked on a cover for Lost Light issue 3. Check out the full cover after the break. OPTIMUS PRIME #4 10 COPY INCV (W) John Barber (A) Kei Zama (CA) Nelson Daniel NEW CYBERTRON! Optimus Prime struggles to unite the Junkions, Cybertronians, and humans-but will diplomacy be scuttled when the Junkion’s secret comes out?

The post Transformers: Optimus Prime Issue 4 Retail Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
