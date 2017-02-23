Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Diamond Comics Shipping List for March 1st
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:54 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,071
Diamond Comics Shipping List for March 1st


Thanks to D-Drive, we have information on IDW Transformers title through Diamond comics on March 1st. The single title is as below: TRANSFORMERS AUTOCRACY TRILOGY HC (W) Chris Metzen, Flint Dille (A/CA) Livio Ramondelli Before Optimus became a Prime he fought for order. Before Megatron became a conqueror he fought for freedom. In the early days of the war on Cybertron, two leaders-one Autobot, the other Decepticon-start down their own paths towards destiny. Collects the Autocracy, Monstrosity, and Primacy series into an oversized hardcover collection.

The post Diamond Comics Shipping List for March 1st appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager class Broadside & Blunderbuss
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Rumbler 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Circuit 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Thundercracker 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Sideswipe 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Windmill 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Elite Double Punch 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:15 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.