Diamond Comics Shipping List for March 1st



Thanks to D-Drive, we have information on IDW Transformers title through Diamond comics on March 1st. The single title is as below: TRANSFORMERS AUTOCRACY TRILOGY HC (W) Chris Metzen, Flint Dille (A/CA) Livio Ramondelli Before Optimus became a Prime he fought for order. Before Megatron became a conqueror he fought for freedom. In the early days of the war on Cybertron, two leaders-one Autobot, the other Decepticon-start down their own paths towards destiny. Collects the Autocracy, Monstrosity, and Primacy series into an oversized hardcover collection.



