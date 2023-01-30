Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Translated Interview: From a robot to a beautiful girl! We?ll get to the bottom of th
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:12 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,546
Translated Interview: From a robot to a beautiful girl! We?ll get to the bottom of th


Following the full reveal of Transformers Bishoujo Bumblebee, an interview with the Bishoujo series planner has been posted on the Kotobukiya official blog. The interview discusses the history of the Bishoujo Series, how Transformers Bishoujo started, and goes over the designs for Optimus, Megatron, and Bumblebee. Additionally, the blog post also shares a Transformers Bishoujo Series survey (in Japanese) in which Kotobukiya will receive fan responses for future Transformers Bishoujo characters. The survey is running from now until March 28. TFW2005 has translated the interview into English. For answering the Transformers Bishoujo survey, a reference English-translated version of the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Translated Interview: From a robot to a beautiful girl! We’ll get to the bottom of the passion for TRANSFORMERS Bishoujo! Plus, a Survey for Future Transformers Bishoujo! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:27 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.