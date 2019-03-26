|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #2 Preview
DW has uploaded via*Issuu
*a 3-page preview of their new*Transformers Comic Series Issue #2. Prowl and Chromia make their first appearance, and new character Rubble faces the truth that Cybertron may not be the paradise he was dreaming of. Death is around. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post but it if you didn’t read issue #1 it may contains heavy SPOILERS.*Don’t forget to share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
