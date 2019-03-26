|
Transformers BotBots Official Sticker Book
Amazon.com
has updated a new listing for a*Transformers BotBots Official Sticker Book. The album has more than 500 stickers and data file on 123 characters (Series 1 and 2). A real #BotbotsChallenge for any fan.*This title will be released on September 24, 2019 and you can pre-order
it now for $9.99.  
