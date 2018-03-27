|
DX9 X34 Dutch (Legends Scaled G1 Optimus Prime) Render
Via the official DX9 Facebook account
*we have our first render of DX9’s next release:*DX9 X34 DUTCH (Legends Scaled G1 Optimus Prime). This a very nice rendition of classic G1 Optimus Prime in Legends scale, to go with the rest of Legends scaled figure DX9 has been releasing. Here’s a description of the final product details thank to DX9 comment on Facebook: “x34 dutch is the new flagship product of the x series. ?Firstly,this product includes the main part which is 10.6 cm tall, carriage, laser gun and the hot energy axe. ?Secondly, the windscreen wiper can be hidden when » Continue Reading.
