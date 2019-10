Transformers Studio Series Voyager SS-54 Megatron (2007 live-action Movie) In-Hand Im

Via* Autobase Aichi *we can share for you our first in hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series Voyager SS-54 Megatron (2007 live-action Movie. This new mold, which is expected for release in 2020, brings us a very nice Voyager mold of the ruthless Decepticon leader in his original form for the movieverse. We have a pretty movie-accurate mold in both modes, and we are sure movie collectors will be pleased with the great silver finishing on this mold. While the legs may have some kibble, the general proportions are very nice. Check out all the images, as well as