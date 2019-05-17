Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW More Than Meets The Eye & Robots In Disguise Japanese Edition Covers


Japanese publisher Village books has shared, via their Twitter account, the amazing covers of the*IDW More Than Meets The Eye &#38; Robots In Disguise Japanese Editions. The regular covers of both IDW Transformers series are drawn by artist*Kazumasa Yasukuni*who has also drawn a cover for the Japanese release of the G1 Marvel comics. The 2 covers together form a fantastic illustration with characters from both sagas. More Than Meets the Eyes limited cover comes courtesy of artist Takahiro Yamada who has provided art and designs for Beast Wars II, Beast Wars Neo, Car Robots, and Micron Densetsu. It’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW More Than Meets The Eye & Robots In Disguise Japanese Edition Covers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



