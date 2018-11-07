Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,403

Transformers: Bumblebee Movie TV Spot #2



Another TV Spot for Transformers: Bumblebee has landed with extended scenes from some of the previous trailers we saw. This new TV Spot is in English language (distributed by UIP Singapore) and we are yet to see the first TV Spot (which aired during MTV EMA Awards 2018) in English as well.



The post







More... Another TV Spot for Transformers: Bumblebee has landed with extended scenes from some of the previous trailers we saw. This new TV Spot is in English language (distributed by UIP Singapore) and we are yet to see the first TV Spot (which aired during MTV EMA Awards 2018) in English as well.The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie TV Spot #2 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.