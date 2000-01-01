Fs Yanagisawa Model B-9930 Silver Series Bari Sax $1200
We Offer Brand new musical instruments, Mobile phones, Digital Camera and Cdj Pioneer mixer At an affordable prices with warranty For more information's and inquiries on any of the items Contact us Via :
Yanagisawa Model B-9930 Silver Series Bari Sax $1200
Yanagisawa Model B-991 Professional Bari Sax $900
Yanagisawa Model T-991B Professional Tenor Sax $750
Yanagisawa Model T-991 Professional Tenor Sax $700
Yanagisawa Model T-901 Artist Tenor Sax $600
Yanagisawa Model S-991 Professional Soprano Sax $700
Yanagisawa Model S-901 Professional Soprano $600
Yanagisawa Model S-9930 Artist Silver Series Soprano Sax$800
Yanagisawa Model B-901 Intermediate Bari Sax $900
Yanagisawa Model A-9930 Silver Series Alto Sax $800
Yanagisawa Model A-991B Professional Alto Sax $700
Yanagisawa Model A-991 Professional Alto Sax $700
Yanagisawa Model A-901 Artist Alto Sax $500
Yanagisawa Model T-9930 Silver Series Tenor Sax $900
Roland RG-3 Keyboard Home $500
Roland F-110 Compact Digital Piano Satin Black $900
Roland F110 Compact Digital Piano (Black)$900
Roland Juno Stage 76 Key Synthesizer Keyboard $700
Roland Fantom-G7 Workstation $900
Roland Fantom G6 61 Key Synthesizer Workstation $1200
Roland FP7 Digital Stage Piano Black $1100
Roland V-Piano Digital Piano $2900
Roland FP-4 DIgital Piano $900
Gibson Custom Shop 1968 Les Paul $1900
Gibson Custom Shop 1960 Les Paul VOS $1000
Martin D-28 Authentic 1937 $6200
Midas M32R Digital Mixing Console cost $1500usd
Yamaha YAS-23 Student Alto Saxophone cost $1100usd
2015 Dupont MD50 Cedar Top cost $2000usd
Yamaha YSL-354 Trombone Outfit cost $700usd
Korg Kronos 6 61-Key Music Synthesizer Workstation cost $1000usd
Tascam X-48 48 Track 24bit/96kHz Hard Disk Daw cost $1200usd
Pioneer DJ DJM-2000Nexus 4 Channel Professional DJ Mixer
Pioneer DJ DJM-S9 2 channnel mixer Serato DJ compatible
Mobile And Camera's Also Available
Canon EOS 5DS R DSLR 506MP Camera Body $1700
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Mk4 DSLR $1900
Canon EOS 5D Mark III 223MP Digital SLR Camera - with 24-105 L Series + extras $1500
Apple iPhone X 64GB $870
Apple iPhone X 256GB $900
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB $800
Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB $600