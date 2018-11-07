|
Hasbro China Sword for Power Of The Primes Predaking
Some posts via Chinese sites Baidu
and Taobao
*have revealed a new interesting official item for Chinese market: A Sword for Power Of The Primes Predaking. This looks like a very nice accessory, made in orange, black and yellow which really matches POTP Predaking‘s colors. From the information shared, we can see that this sword would be available on*“Singles’ Day” this upcoming November 11th in China. Singles’ Day is like Black Friday in China, where a lot of deals and discounts can be had. But there’s something important to consider if you are interested on this sword. It*only comes » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro China Sword for Power Of The Primes Predaking
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.