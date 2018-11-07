|
Transformers Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Packaging
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*f90happy*we can share for you some images of the*Transformers Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Packaging. These images show us the usual 4-language presentation, remarking the Big Screen Inspired scale detail and backdrop, using stock images and revealing 30 transformation steps for this figure. Previously confirmed for the Takara Tomy Studio Series line
, now we can also confirm that Leader Class Dark Of The Megatron will be released as the SS-34 for Hasbro’s Studio Series line up. But we have a nice extra bonus for you. The images also confirm that DOTM Megatron » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Packaging
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.