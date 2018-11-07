Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Packaging
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,403
Transformers Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Packaging


Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*f90happy*we can share for you some images of the*Transformers Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Packaging. These images show us the usual 4-language presentation, remarking the Big Screen Inspired scale detail and backdrop, using stock images and revealing 30 transformation steps for this figure. Previously confirmed for the Takara Tomy Studio Series line, now we can also confirm that Leader Class Dark Of The Megatron will be released as the SS-34 for Hasbro’s Studio Series line up. But we have a nice extra bonus for you. The images also confirm that DOTM Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-34 Dark Of The Moon Megatron Packaging appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers BEAST WARS MEGATRON DRAGON Transmetals 2 Ultra Figure 1999 Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Constructicon Devastator in Box Hasbro
Transformers
transformers combiner wars devastator
Transformers
Transformers Generations Metroplex - 2013 - Hasbro Titan Class (HUGE) - Complete
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Battle Core Optimus Prime Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars lot
Transformers
Metroplex (Hasbro) Transformers 1985 Complete With Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.