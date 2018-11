Takara Tomy Studio Series Line Up From SS-19 to SS-33. Dark Of The Moon Megatron Conf

Takara Tomy Studio Series Line Up From SS-19 to SS-33. Dark Of The Moon Megatron is finally confirmed for release. The listing shows the Takara Tomy Studio Series numbers (keep in mind the numbers are different from the Hasbro releases) and characters as follows: SS-19 Deluxe WW II Bumblebee SS-20 Deluxe Dark Of The Moon Sideswipe SS-21 Deluxe Barricade SS-22 Deluxe Cranckcase SS-23 Deluxe Clunker Bumblebee SS-24 Voyager Bonecrusher SS-25 Voyager Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime (New tooling) SS-26 Leader