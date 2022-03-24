Once again, artist*Ken Christiansen*has shared new Transformers Botbots concept art. This time he treated us with more images of his unreleased Transformers Botbots Kiosks. The images, shared via*Ken Christiansen?s Instagram
, show early ideas of transforming playsets which should have been big enough to hold several other regular Botbots. This time we have a transforming magazine/book stand, and gift/toy shop. Click here to see our previous story about other unreleased Botbots kiosks
. What do you think about this Botbots kiosks idea? See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
