Super_Megatron
Unreleased Transformers Botbots Kiosks Concept Art Additional Images


Once again, artist*Ken Christiansen*has shared new Transformers Botbots concept art. This time he treated us with more images of his unreleased Transformers Botbots Kiosks. The images, shared via*Ken Christiansen?s Instagram, show early ideas of transforming playsets which should have been big enough to hold several other regular Botbots. This time we have a transforming magazine/book stand, and gift/toy shop. Click here to see our previous story about other unreleased Botbots kiosks. What do you think about this Botbots kiosks idea? See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Unreleased Transformers Botbots Kiosks Concept Art Additional Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



