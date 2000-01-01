Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:06 AM   #1
enforcedformula
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Canada
Posts: 9
KO Masterpiece figures
I recently got back into transformer collecting and I can see the market is saturated with KO masterpieces. What is the quality like on these? I'm specifically thinking of MP Soundwave. Any help would be highly appreciated
My Wants My Feedback
Today, 06:14 AM   #2
BeeTrain
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Quebec
Posts: 196
Re: KO Masterpiece figures
I have a few KO MP's (Soundwave + all 6 Cassettes, Megatron MP 36, Tracks) and all have been great so far. I always look for the ones that actually put the Autobot / Decepticon logos on the figure as well as comes in a KO retail box. You pay a few dollars more than the loose items but I think it's worth it as they are of a quality where they are at least trying to pass it off as a retail product. Don't pay more than $100 CAD delivered for KO Soundwave. I have found that eBay and Wish are a little more reliable than Aliexpress.
