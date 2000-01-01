BeeTrain Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2020 Location: Quebec Posts: 196

Re: KO Masterpiece figures I have a few KO MP's (Soundwave + all 6 Cassettes, Megatron MP 36, Tracks) and all have been great so far. I always look for the ones that actually put the Autobot / Decepticon logos on the figure as well as comes in a KO retail box. You pay a few dollars more than the loose items but I think it's worth it as they are of a quality where they are at least trying to pass it off as a retail product. Don't pay more than $100 CAD delivered for KO Soundwave. I have found that eBay and Wish are a little more reliable than Aliexpress.