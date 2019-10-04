|
Complete HasLab Unicron Offerings Video
The official Transformers YouTube account
has just uploaded a new*Complete HasLab Unicron Offerings Video. The video lists all the content of this ambitious crowdfunding: The 27 inches tall figure of the chaos bringer with more than 50 points of articulation. Converts to planet mode 30 inches diameter. Interchangeable face/chin. Removable head. Head display stand. New hands with 15 points of articulation. Hot Rod, Galvatron and Autobot shuttle ship mini-figures. Exclusive IDW digital bundle comic. Additionally, the HasLab Unicron site
has uploaded a behind-the-scenes video showing off Macerlo Matere’s talent drawing the special Unicron poster for this campaign. Check » Continue Reading.
