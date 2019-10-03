|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Official Images of Five War for Cybertron:
The Transformers Facebook page
posted official images that give us a better look at the new War For Cybertron: Siege II Mercenaries that we revealed yesterday
from New York Comic Con 2019: Lockdown Detritus Octone Deadlock Mudflap Share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Official Images of Five War for Cybertron: Siege II Mercenaries
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.