Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Giant $15,000 Transformer Lot
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:46 AM   #1
Mike
Robot Master
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Peterborough
Posts: 725
Giant $15,000 Transformer Lot
Was browsing some Transformers on Facebook and stumbled across this, maaan look at all those! Worth 15 grand though??

https://www.facebook.com/marketplace...7530712051763/
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Capture+_2022-04-27-09-44-52~2.jpg Views: 32 Size: 20.0 KB ID: 51645  
Mike is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:52 AM   #2
xueyue2
Canadian Slag
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,011
Re: Giant $15,000 Transformer Lot
no for me, I'm not a G1 guy even I did watch all the transformers back in 80s.

I prefer the modern version of same characters over G1 toys.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:56 AM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,128
Re: Giant $15,000 Transformer Lot
I grab the odd G1 piece every now & then, but always loose (didn't keep the packaging as a kid, etc)

some of them are cool; ironically most are the safest to allow kids to play with - indestructible et al
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:38 AM   #4
canprime
Nexus Maximus
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,045
Re: Giant $15,000 Transformer Lot
That reminds me of the Pawn Stars show (I think) that had a collector looking to sell his whole collection. He wanted some crazy amount like this, but they offered him, I think, $5,000.

While nice, the heyday is over for selling large collections like this at high prices. Especially as a lot. To get that price he'll have to piece it out, and hope. As a lot he won't get that asking price. It seems only a small portion of the lot is complete in box, and those would be the money makers. The graded ones would do well, but it would take a lot of time, and effort, to get this unloaded by a buyer. Unless they were actually looking to get a whole collection for their own collection.

Too bad because he isn't that far away (Belleville area)
Last edited by canprime; Today at 10:42 AM.
canprime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:00 AM   #5
Covain
Machine War
Covain's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Halifax, NS
Posts: 239
Re: Giant $15,000 Transformer Lot
That price seems too high for what appears to be several incomplete items. Some are complete and even graded maybe but from a quick look it seems most are loose and missing parts.
Covain is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:14 AM   #6
steamwhistle
Classic
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 1,354
Re: Giant $15,000 Transformer Lot
A cursory evaluation of this collection indicates a distinct value.
I'd say $15,000 is fair, less the time to parse through it all.

If I could get away with it, I'd offer $12,000. But that's me. And, I can't get away with it right now -- no space... or extra $$.
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:23 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.