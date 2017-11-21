Via VRFocus
, we have a look at a new augmented reality app for iOS. The app lets you create an augmented reality version of Cade Yeager’s junkyard in your lounge or bedroom, complete with a Bumblebee who can run around the junkyard you create and blow things up.* It’s a free download, as well as Paramount’s first foray into augmented reality. It seems like a fun little diversion, although for now it is only available on iOS. Hopefully an Android version might be in the works, and we might see more apps like this in the future, particularly with » Continue Reading.
