with a teaser for their next statue project. Tagging the silhouette with “you’ll do my bidding or taste my wrath”, the group are clearly planning to do Galvatron next. What we can glean from the silhouette is that Galvatron will be posed in a way that is iconically Galvatron, on a base that is based on Cybertron. For those who are fans of Headmasters, this combination also brings Galvatron’s final appearance and “Grand Galvatron” to mind, for everyone else, it sounds like a cool way to display an iconic character. We’ll report » Continue Reading.
