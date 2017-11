Takara Tomy Street Fighter II x Transformers Figures Clear Images

We reported earlier a preview of a very unexpected crossover. Takara Tomy is releasing Street Fighter II x Transformers*figures showcasing characters from the iconic fighting video game: Street Fighter. Thanks to 2005 Boards user*prime roller we have non-watermarked and bigger images of the upcoming figures which will be sold via Takara Tomy Mall. There will be 2 packs:*Ken (Titans Return Hot Rod) vs. Chun Li (Generations Arcee) for 8000 Yen and the second is Ryu (Titans Return Octone) vs. Vega / M. Bison (Titans Return Blitzwing) for*12000 Yen.*Both sets are expected to be released in May 2018.