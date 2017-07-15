|
TFcon Toronto 2017 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides In Full!
Thanks to our friends at TFCon we now have the panel slides as they appeared at their 3rd Party Preview Panel. Check out all the upcoming releases and reveals as they were shown earlier today, all 311 (!) slides worth. Well have a text breakdown a bit later. Company list below. Enjoy! Mars Toys X2 Toys Fans Hobby DX9 Power Toys G-Creation Iron Factory Spark Toys TFC Toys Bad Cube Wei Jang Generation Toy Transform Mission Fans Toys Mastermind Creations Renderform KFC Toys X-Transbots
More...
