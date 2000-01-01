Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:57 PM   #1
Gumby
Machine War
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Oshawa
Posts: 260
Scott McNeil autograph question
Does anyone know if Scott McNeil has photos at his table to sign or do we have to provide our own item?
