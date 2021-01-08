|
Wonder Festival 2021 Web (Online) Announced In Japan
We had previously reported the cancellation of the*Wonder Festival 2021 Winter convention
*(due to the increment of Covid-19 cases in Japan). Now, via the Wonder Festival Website
*it has been announced a new online event:*Wonder Festival 2021 Web. This online event will be held from 10:00 to 17:00 on Sunday, February 7, 2021 via the official Wonder Festival Website
. It will be a free broadcast featuring all manufacturer booths and even cosplayers and other attractions. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for all the*possible Transformers reveals at this event. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions » Continue Reading.
