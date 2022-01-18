Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Threezero MDLX Bumblebee In-Hand


Threezero is continuing to put out high quality, non-transforming versions of our favorite Robots in Disguise through multiple styles and price points.* Today gives us a first look at the new smaller MDLX size class with Bumblebee.* The original &#038; larger 15+ inch figures are called Premium, then they went to the 10-12 inch DLX line, and now we are one step smaller with MDLX.* So far these are also not tied to any movie property – they are re-imaginings of Generation 1 looks to have a modern realistic design. Bumblebee is about 5 inches tall, has 36 points of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Threezero MDLX Bumblebee In-Hand appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



