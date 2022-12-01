Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Rise of the Beasts Deluxe/Voyager ?Core? or ?Mainline?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:26 PM   #1
Endlessdark
Generation 2
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 164
Unhappy Rise of the Beasts Deluxe/Voyager ?Core? or ?Mainline?
Apparently these may not be seeing release in Canada?
Does anyone know?

I?m speaking specifically about the Deluxe class Airazor, Cheetor, and Voyager Class Prime, Primal, and Rhinox.
Endlessdark is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 06:44 PM   #2
Lioconvoy81
Beasty
Lioconvoy81's Avatar
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Hamilton, Ont
Posts: 315
Re: Rise of the Beasts Deluxe/Voyager ?Core? or ?Mainline?
Where did you hear that?
Lioconvoy81 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.