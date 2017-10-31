Thanks to IGN.com
*we can share a very nice Interview with*David Hedgecock about* First Strike, Hasbro Universe, And Unicron. David Hedgecock is IDW Editor-in-Chief and he shares some interesting information regarding the future of Hasbro Universe in the IDW comics, and the introduction of the biggest menace into the Transformers Universe: Unicron. Unicron was revealed in the last San Diego Comicon, and now the end of the First Strike event prepares the return the planet-sized Transformer together with the future “Transformers vs. Visionaries” comic on December. You can now click on the bar to read some highlights or the full » Continue Reading.
