theoneyouknowleast
Hasbro Pulse Sightings
Hi All

Hasbros HTS replacement is live, and Wave 2 of Siege is available for pre-order for April 1, 2019

Siege Deluxes are $10 again and are offering free shipping within the US.

They also have Wave 2 Voyagers, at normal price.

Just ordered a Ironhide and Sixgun to my cross borders address. Came out to $27 CAD after conversion, before any pickup fees.

They also have a Exclusive Transformers Generations Collaborative: Ghostbusters Mash-Up, Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure


EDIT: Forgot the Links ----

https://hasbropulse.com/
https://hasbropulse.com/collections/...3A+Generations
https://hasbropulse.com/collections/...ctotron-figure
Pascal
Re: Hasbro Pulse Sightings
Whaaaaat???
Dangard Ace
Re: Hasbro Pulse Sightings
HasbroPulse Ecto1 shipping to Toronto. $40usd. Plus $5usd taxes.
$80+ altogether. NOPE
Pascal
Re: Hasbro Pulse Sightings
86 usd shipped... lol
BludChylde
Re: Hasbro Pulse Sightings
Ecto1 looks cool, but not cool enough to pay that much in shipping.
