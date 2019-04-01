theoneyouknowleast Armada Join Date: Oct 2011 Location: Mississauga ON Posts: 663

Hasbro Pulse Sightings



Hasbros HTS replacement is live, and Wave 2 of Siege is available for pre-order for April 1, 2019



Siege Deluxes are $10 again and are offering free shipping within the US.



They also have Wave 2 Voyagers, at normal price.



Just ordered a Ironhide and Sixgun to my cross borders address. Came out to $27 CAD after conversion, before any pickup fees.



They also have a Exclusive Transformers Generations Collaborative: Ghostbusters Mash-Up, Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure





EDIT: Forgot the Links ----



https://hasbropulse.com/

https://hasbropulse.com/collections/...3A+Generations

