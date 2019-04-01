Hi All
Hasbros HTS replacement is live, and Wave 2 of Siege is available for pre-order for April 1, 2019
Siege Deluxes are $10 again and are offering free shipping within the US.
They also have Wave 2 Voyagers, at normal price.
Just ordered a Ironhide and Sixgun to my cross borders address. Came out to $27 CAD after conversion, before any pickup fees.
They also have a Exclusive Transformers Generations Collaborative: Ghostbusters Mash-Up, Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure
