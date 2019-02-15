Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up ? Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure Revealed!


More reveals from Hasbro Pulse today as ToyFair has unofficially officially started! This next one is a huge surprise that fans have been dreaming and making customs of for years, and now it’s official: the famous Ecto-1 vehicle from Ghostbusters is getting the Transformers treatment with the new figure, Ectotron! Sporting all sorts of details homaging the Ghostbusters themselves and their gear, Ectotron is no doubt going to be the figure fans of the 80s have wanted for decades. In addition to homaging the Ghostbusters and their vehicle, Ectotron also comes with a Slimer ghost accessory! &#160; Ectotron is available &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up – Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure Revealed! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Today, 11:31 AM
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up ? Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure Revealed!
Bit of a Shell Former from the looks of it, but still neat!

Tempting.
Today, 11:41 AM
Supernova
Re: Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up ? Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure Revealed!
Ok, so it'll be at EB Games, so no one needs to panic! Ha ha ha!


It's very tempting!
Today, 11:48 AM
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Transformers Ghostbusters Mash-Up ? Ecto-1 Ectotron Figure Revealed!
"This pre-order item will be available to ship on approx 07.08.2019."

It'll be a while before its out.
