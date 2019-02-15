Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,158

More reveals from Hasbro Pulse today as ToyFair has unofficially officially started! This next one is a huge surprise that fans have been dreaming and making customs of for years, and now it’s official: the famous Ecto-1 vehicle from Ghostbusters is getting the Transformers treatment with the new figure, Ectotron! Sporting all sorts of details homaging the Ghostbusters themselves and their gear, Ectotron is no doubt going to be the figure fans of the 80s have wanted for decades. In addition to homaging the Ghostbusters and their vehicle, Ectotron also comes with a Slimer ghost accessory! Ectotron is available



