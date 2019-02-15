|
Transformers: War For Cybertron Animated Series Coming To Netflix
As announced today during*Toy Fair 2019 Hasbro Investor Preview Event
,*Transformers: War For Cybertron Animated Series is coming to Netflix. Produced by Rooster Teeth (Red vs. Blue) and animated by Polygon Pictures (Transformers: Prime), the series is written by writers from Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Cyberverse and Machinima’s Power Of The Primes series. [The] series will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before, said John Derderian, Director of Anime for Netflix. Transformers veteran FJ DeSanto who has worked on the franchises animated web series Titans Return and Power of the Primes » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers: War For Cybertron Animated Series Coming To Netflix
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/