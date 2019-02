Transformers: War For Cybertron Animated Series Coming To Netflix

As announced today during* Toy Fair 2019 Hasbro Investor Preview Event ,*Transformers: War For Cybertron Animated Series is coming to Netflix. Produced by Rooster Teeth (Red vs. Blue) and animated by Polygon Pictures (Transformers: Prime), the series is written by writers from Transformers: Prime, Transformers: Cyberverse and Machinima's Power Of The Primes series. [The] series "will explore the expansive universe of Cybertron in a way that audiences have never seen before," said John Derderian, Director of Anime for Netflix. Transformers veteran FJ DeSanto — who has worked on the franchise's animated web series Titans Return and Power of the Primes —