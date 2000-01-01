Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TRANSFORMERS 3rd PARTY CHUG & MP SALE
I have up for sale MIB:

$75 OBO - Fansproject Function-X4 - Sigma L (G1 Mindwipe)
$75 OBO - Fansproject Function-X2 - Quadruple-U (G1 Weirdwolf)
$75 OBO - Fansproject Function-X1 - Code (G1 Chromedome)

$80 OBO - MMC Mastermind Creations Reformatted - Terminus Hexatron (G1 Sixshot)
Comes with upgraded chrome head & guns

$50 OBO - Toyworld TW-H01 - Hardbone (G1 Hardhead)
$50 OBO - Toyworld TW-H02 - Brainwave (G1Brainstorm)
$50 OBO - Toyworld TW-H03 - Swamper (G1 Skull Cruncher)


Make me an offer .... the worst I can say is no =P
OR TAKE ALL FOR $350.00


All are MINT IN BOX except Toyworld TW-H03 - Swamper (G1 Skull Cruncher).
I may have misplaced or lost the original box.
Taken out and transformed once.
Displayed in an Ikea Detolf glass case for several years.
Figures are in pristine condition with Autobot & Decepticon insignia applied.

Prefer to sell locally, but can ship at buyers expense.
