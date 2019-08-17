Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,266

Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Micromasters Powertrain & Highjump At US



Attention Siege collectors! 2005 Boards member*Daimao is reporting that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Micromasters Powertrain & Highjump is out at US Retail. Micromasters Powertrain & Highjump were spotted at Target in Virginia for $9.99. Time to check your local Target to try to find some new Micromasters for your Siege collection! Happy hunting!



The post







More... Attention Siege collectors! 2005 Boards member*Daimao is reporting that the*Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Micromasters Powertrain & Highjump is out at US Retail. Micromasters Powertrain & Highjump were spotted at Target in Virginia for $9.99. Time to check your local Target to try to find some new Micromasters for your Siege collection! Happy hunting!The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 4 Micromasters Powertrain & Highjump At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.