Transformers Galaxies #1 Scorpion Comics Exclusive Cover Variant By Clayton Crain

Artist Clayton Crain has uploaded, via his Instagram account , his Scorpion Comics Exclusive Cover Variant for the upcoming IDW*Transformers Galaxies #1. The Transformers Galaxies series will be an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring secondary characters and their background story. The first issue will debut in September this year with a story of fan-favorite Constructicons.*Clayton Crain is showing off his amazing variant cover featuring the powerful Devastator in all his glory. This cover will be available exclusively via Scorpion Comics . Click on the bar to see the mirrored cover on this news post and