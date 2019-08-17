Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 New Stock Images


Thanks to the great detective work of our very own Nevermore,*we can share for you some new stock images of the*Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2. The new images surfaced via*Amazon UK*and*Detski Mir*and we finally have a look at more of the robot modes of this small figures. This wave includes*several figures from Series 1 like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Grimlock, Soundwave, Shockwave, Blackarachnia, and Prowl, but there are some new redecos like a Acid Storm, a gray Jetfire and a minor redeco of Hot Rod as Sideswipe. This &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



