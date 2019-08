Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 New Stock Images

Thanks to the great detective work of our very own Nevermore, we can share for you some new stock images of the Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2. The new images surfaced via Amazon UK and Detski Mir and we finally have a look at more of the robot modes of this small figures. This wave includes several figures from Series 1 like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Grimlock, Soundwave, Shockwave, Blackarachnia, and Prowl, but there are some new redecos like a Acid Storm, a gray Jetfire and a minor redeco of Hot Rod as Sideswipe.