Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2 New Stock Images
Thanks to the great detective work of our very own Nevermore,*we can share for you some new stock images of the*Transformers: Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 2. The new images surfaced via*Amazon UK
*and*Detski Mir
*and we finally have a look at more of the robot modes of this small figures. This wave includes*several figures from Series 1 like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron, Grimlock, Soundwave, Shockwave, Blackarachnia, and Prowl, but there are some new redecos like a Acid Storm, a gray Jetfire and a minor redeco of Hot Rod as Sideswipe. This » Continue Reading.
