Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page iGear Hench or TR Brawn
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:48 AM   #1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Ironwave's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,636
iGear Hench or TR Brawn
I need my Brawn, the second strongest Autobot. I am stuck between iGear and TR Brawn, I don't which one to get. Should I get iGear Hench (Brawn) or wait for the TR Brawn release.

__________________
Such heroic nonsense!

My Want items
Ironwave is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
BadCube Brawny & Backland w. Quint Journal - Transformers Brawn & Outback
Transformers
TransFormers Triple Changer Blitzwing Decepticon Vintage toy 1985 Hasbro
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ROTF BRUTICUS MAXIMUS Combiners Set Target EXCLUSIVE 2009 COMPLETE
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Gripper 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Motorvator Lightspeed 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:22 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.