Cyberverse Episodes The last episode I watched prior to the ones today showed the Autobots deceived by the Quintessons into thinking they were watching a parade, and Hot Rod was trying to rescue everyone along with a few Decepticons, but today's episodes don't start where they end off? I saw plenty of Transformers I wish I could get toy versions of like Wildwheel and Astrotrain, and I don't even know if Astrotrain is a triple changer or not in this series. The stupid lockdown has limited me from being able to go to Wal-Mart and Target and see if stores are carrying any of the latest Cyberverse figures, but there's a little light ahead because it looks like I'll be able to go to a toy fair and get plenty of Transformers that I'm wanting. Insecticons (or as I call them Bugicons) I can do without, but I'd love to have all these others. I was confused during the fighting parts because I couldn't tell if Autobots were attacking Decepticons or not because they didn't exactly give viewers a chance to identify the emblems. It's the one before the episode The Other that I watched, and I'm about to watch that one.