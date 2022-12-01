Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:34 PM   #1
Jonnydark
Beasty
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: New Hamburg
Posts: 384
Exclamation holy crap transformers are expensive!
I haven't bought a transformer in store in a while but Earthspark is amazing. The style is like Animated meets Prime. But this little bumblebee was 36 CAD. Ouch! Hes so cool... But he was more expensive than anything i bought this week.



I guess i value him that much... But dang... This hobby is going to transform my wallet into a desert. Lol.
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:46 PM   #2
Suicide King
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Mississauga
Posts: 50
Re: holy crap transformers are expensive!
I suggest not visiting a Toys R Us. lol
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:52 PM   #3
xueyue2
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,107
Re: holy crap transformers are expensive!
yeah, and better only buy the figure you really wants.
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:58 PM   #4
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,162
Re: holy crap transformers are expensive!
Quote:
Originally Posted by Jonnydark View Post
so cool... But more expensive than anything i bought this week. This hobby is going to transform my wallet into a desert
Quote:
Originally Posted by Suicide King View Post
I suggest not visiting a Toys R Us
Friendly reminder TRU wants $350 MSRP +tax for titan-class now
https://www.toysrus.ca/en/Transforme.../243EE8F7.html
Reply With Quote
Today, 03:00 PM   #5
imfallenangel
Masterpiece
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,002
Re: holy crap transformers are expensive!
yup, it's been a topic of discussion for the last year as it's been one price increase after another, considering that they pretty much doubled in price when Siege came out.

Many got out of the hobby, many stopped being completionists, and many have really reduced the number of figures to only their "must-have" ones.

For me, I spent a fortune in the last few years to catch up and do much of what I consider what I wanted to "complete" my collection (including getting more into the lower priced 3rd parties stuff too) and now it's just a few now and then, almost just a trickle as not much appeals to me as of late and it's all good.

So it's all about being picky and know what you want, considering that so many figures have had quality issues lately.
If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.
Reply With Quote
