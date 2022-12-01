imfallenangel Masterpiece Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,002

Re: holy crap transformers are expensive! yup, it's been a topic of discussion for the last year as it's been one price increase after another, considering that they pretty much doubled in price when Siege came out.



Many got out of the hobby, many stopped being completionists, and many have really reduced the number of figures to only their "must-have" ones.



For me, I spent a fortune in the last few years to catch up and do much of what I consider what I wanted to "complete" my collection (including getting more into the lower priced 3rd parties stuff too) and now it's just a few now and then, almost just a trickle as not much appeals to me as of late and it's all good.



So it's all about being picky and know what you want, considering that so many figures have had quality issues lately.

